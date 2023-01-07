McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.43.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

