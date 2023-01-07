McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

