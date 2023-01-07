Melvin John Martin Sells 2,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $150.50.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

