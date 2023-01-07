Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

