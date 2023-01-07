Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

