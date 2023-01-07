Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 6,832 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of -0.40.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

