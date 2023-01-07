Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,060 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

About MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.