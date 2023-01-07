Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average is $251.72. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

