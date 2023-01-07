Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

