Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 11.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

