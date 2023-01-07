Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

