Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.