Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 11.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $323.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

