Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

