Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

