Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $224.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $323.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

