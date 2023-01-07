Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

