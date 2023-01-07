Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.82, but opened at $43.67. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 556 shares.

Specifically, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

