Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,535 shares of company stock worth $8,027,371. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.49.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

