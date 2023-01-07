Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 184,661 shares.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 663,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 123,210 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

