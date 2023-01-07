Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.17

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $6.90. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 184,661 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MUFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
