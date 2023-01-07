MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $119,202.20 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $169.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

