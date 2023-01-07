MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells $119,202.20 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $169.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
