Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MUR opened at $41.44 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

