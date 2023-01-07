News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in News by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 552,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in News by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in News by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $19.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.