Next Level Private LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

