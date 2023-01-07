NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

