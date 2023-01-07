NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,505.43.

NEXT Stock Performance

NEXT stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

