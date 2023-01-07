Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.97. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 6,629 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 2,535,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 198.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,766,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,443 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

