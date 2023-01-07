NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $107.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 8.2 %

NovoCure stock opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.