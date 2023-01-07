NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as high as $188.68 and last traded at $98.48, with a volume of 115259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

NovoCure Trading Down 8.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in NovoCure by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.