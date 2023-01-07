Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

