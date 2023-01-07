nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NVT opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

