NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

