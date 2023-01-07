Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

