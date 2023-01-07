Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,508 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

