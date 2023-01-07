Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,346 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

