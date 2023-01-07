Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Up to $12.73

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,346 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading

