Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.89. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

