Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.89. Orla Mining shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
