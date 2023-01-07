Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.97. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 5,451 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

