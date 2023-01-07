Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $142.64 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

