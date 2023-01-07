Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

