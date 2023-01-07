PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.