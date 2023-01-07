Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 203.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Tesla by 206.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Tesla by 146.2% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tesla by 131.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

