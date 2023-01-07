Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $289,950.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.
Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance
Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,561,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.