Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $289,950.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $935.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $22,561,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

