Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

