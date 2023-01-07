Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,719.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

