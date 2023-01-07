Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,719.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

