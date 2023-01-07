Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,354 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of MTCH opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

