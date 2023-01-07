ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.84. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4,926 shares.
ProPetro Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
