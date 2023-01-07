ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.84. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4,926 shares.

ProPetro Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPetro Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.