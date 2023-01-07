PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.31 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

