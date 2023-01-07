Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $102.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

